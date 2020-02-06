Best Cafes In Bangkok Well-known For Different Cuisines And Drinks

Bangkok is a popular tourist place and is now emerging as the hub of cafes. Each cafe located here brings with it a unique sense of vibe and cuisine that keeps the cafes reviving. Have a glance at some of the best cafes in Bangkok that every foodie must visit:

Best cafes in Bangkok

Pooltime Cafe

Location: 582 Soi Sukhumvit 63 Road, Between Soi Ekamai 26,28 (Taiping Tower), Wattana, Bangkok

With delicious dishes and tastier drinks, Pooltime Cafe should be on every foodie's list. With cute interiors, there are is a must-try dish at the cafe which includes Thai cuisine. People also enjoy the special milkshakes served at the place.

Sretsis Parlour

Location: Central Embassy, Level 2 Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand

The luxurious cafe is one of the unique cafes in Bangkok which is worth visiting because of the ambiance. Floors decorated with daisy prints, the ceiling painted like a sky and the flowered wallpapers attract many visitors. The major highlight is the unicorn illustrated coffee the place serves.

Big Dog Cafe

Location: 1111/11, Lat Phrao Road Baan Klang Muang, Bangkok 10900 Thailand

The cafe incorporates a pool that is dedicated to doggies and is well furnished with wood and decorated with flowers. The special vegan diet and Thai food are the key highlights of the cafe. Visitors also get to head to the terrace and view the pixie lights that sparkle during the evening.

Floral Cafe

Location: 67 Chakkraphet Rd, Wang Burapha Phirom, Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand

Bloomed with flowers, the cafe is covered up in its blossom showcase. The cafe is decorated with precious stones, branches everything that helps to enjoy the cuisine at the place even more better. The key highlights are the beautifully decorated floral interiors.

Vivi The Coffee Place

Location: 394/27-29 In Front of Aurum the River Place Hotel, Maharat Road, Phra Borom Bangkok, Thailand

This is one of the unique cafes in Bangkok that offers visitors the view of the stunning Chao Phraya waterway. Although the cafe is unique, the most common ordered drink is espresso. The best thing about the cafe that many visitors love is indoor and open-air seating.

