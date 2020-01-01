Best Cities In USA: Know Which Places To Add To Your Itinerary When Visiting The States

The United States of America is a popular tourist destination. Since the country is pretty big, tourists usually get confused about which city to visit. So, if you are planning a trip to the US, here are a few suggested cities to visit for making your trip memorable.

Top cities to visit in the US

Los Angeles

Los Angeles is mainly known for Santa Monica, Sunset Boulevard and Malibu. You can also escape to some of the best cultural venues in the world, including the amazing Getty Centre. The Los Angeles Zoo is a perfect day out. Los Angeles is really the place to have an amazing experience. LA has lots of see with its incredible nightlife, beautiful beaches, endless shopping streets, and world-class restaurants.

Chicago

Chicago is really cool. You can enjoy live music, performances, and theatre in every corner of the city. There are many comedy clubs, jazz bars, and other bars that are really famous in Chicago. Chicago is sometimes known as the ‘Windy City’. It has some great museums, beaches, and beautiful parks. You can also try scenic boat tours and evening bike tours.

New York City

The Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty, Macy's, Central Park are just some of the iconic sights, are the most famous locations in New York City. You can try a hot dog from a local, street vendor. Hot dogs are one of the best-sold street food in New York City. Also, go for solo shopping in Soho for the latest fashions, or venture along the High Line to explore the city from above.

Miami

Sunshine, pastel-hued art deco buildings and Caribbean spicy food are just a few of the things that make up Miami's amazing melting pot. This vibrant city is heavily influenced by the Hispanic culture at all hours of the day with great food, exciting nightlife and plenty of dancing. You could spend a whole day in Little Havana without hearing a word spoken in English. The streets are lined with cosy restaurants featuring Latin specialities and cafes where people drink cafecito. You can try a hand-roll cigar from craftsmen.

