Best Day Trips From Glasgow To Spend A Good Time With Family

Glasgow is the second-largest city in Scotland. The city offers a lot to its visitors, but there is also plenty to see outside of Glasgow. Read to know places near Glasgow that you should visit to have a wonderful trip.

Places to visit near Glasgow

Dundee

Located two hours northeast of Glasgow, Dundee is worth the ride just to witness the strange statue of Desperate Dan, which takes centre stage in the city. Desperate Dan is a character from the British comic books and Dundee’s hero. The place also has an intriguing marine history within the British Isles.

Edinburg

A trip to Scotland would be incomplete without visiting Edinburg. It is the nation’s capital and government headquarters. Located just an hour away by bus, train or car, it is a beautiful and historic city with a vast amount of local culture that is ever-growing.

Glencoe

Located two hours north of Glasgow, it is a national nature reserve. Glencoe is a real Highland Country where clans once ruled and kilts were worn. It has a fascinating scenic view and is popular with hikers and climbers.

Inveraray

Built by the Duke of Argyll in the mid-18th century, Inveraray is famous for its castle. It is not really a castle as such, but more like a huge, landed estate. For tourists, this is among the best places to experience Scottish nobility and get a glimpse into the lavish lifestyle they once lived.

Loch Lomond

Loch Lomond is a long, freshwater lake extending for over 30 kilometres, but only ever spanning a few kilometres in width. Loch is the local word for lake, and the place is not only one of the most spectacular lakes in Scotland, but also in the whole of the UK. It is a centre for water sports in the region, offering kayaking, motor boating and more.

Loch Ness

One of the most infamous places in Scotland is Loch Ness. It is situated three hours north of Glasgow, high up near Inverness. It is the second-largest loch in the UK after Loch Lomond, and just as amazing, but the real reason to visit is the legend of the Loch Ness Monster.

Perth

The place has been around since ancient times. Perth is situated on the River Tay in central Scotland. It is known for being the capital of many Scottish Kingdom. Its cultural and historic diversity attracts tourists makes it a bit different from other places attracting people near and far.

Stirling

Located in the middle of Scotland, it is where the highlands meet the lowlands. Stirling is the birthplace of Scottish Kings throughout the ages, including King David I, stating its historical importance. This is Braveheart territory too. All pics/Canva