Best Day Trips Around Moscow — From The Golden Ring To The Charming Town Of Suzdan

Moscow is the capital city of Russia. It is also the most populous city in the country. Moscow is among the world’s largest cities and is the largest city on the European continent. It is a major political, economic, cultural and scientific centre of Russia and Eastern Europe.

The city of Moscow sees a lot of tourist footfalls every year. With numerous historical and modern artworks, parks, theatres, architectures, Moscow is a popular tourist destination for many. Though one can spend time seeing the city in its entirety, here is a list of day trips one must make from Moscow.

Golden ring

The Golden Ring is a very popular tourist spot. The towns in this region are ancient and many of them hold importance from the Medieval era. The area lies north-east of Moscow and is less than half an hour away from the city. The area has a lot to offer — such as traditional food and natural beauty from the Russian fairytales.

St Petersburg

St. Petersburg is about eight hours away from Moscow. St. Petersburg is a Russian port city on the Baltic Sea. It is Russia’s cultural centre with venues that include Mariinsky Theatre that hosts operas and ballets. The city also has the State Russian Museum which showcases the Russian art from Orthodox icon paintings to Kandinsky works.

Suzdal

Almost a four hours ride north-east from Moscow opens the gates to the charming little town of Suzdal. Suzdal has Kremlin, churches and five monasteries, including Spaso-Yevfimiev Monastery, which is the biggest one in Suzdal. The town of Suzdal is famous for edibles such as berries, honey, mushrooms, etc. In Suzdal, one can find an open-air museum of wooden architecture which showcases old rural houses which were brought to the town from all over the region.

