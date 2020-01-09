Best Day Trips From San Deigo To Spend A Good Time With Family

San Diego lies on the west coast of North America and is part of California state. It has a beautiful skyline and is a true definition of the Californian dream. The city has a pleasant climate. With an upbeat social environment, it has plenty of art galleries and museums to quench your thirst for culture and art.

San Diego has many beaches and is abounded in beautiful national parks. In short, the city has something to offer everyone. If you have explored the whole city of San Diego and wonder what to do next, then here is a list of places one can go to for one-day trips.

Read | Best Day Trips From Glasgow To Spend A Good Time With Family

Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a haven for Hollywood lovers. Not just because it is home to Hollywood, but also because it has been picturised in so many movies that it is like you are in a movie when you visit the city. It has many beaches and has a very good social environment. Los Angeles has a lot of places to party at and is a must-visit place once at least.

Read | Best Day Trips Around Moscow — From The Golden Ring To The Charming Town Of Suzdan

La Jolla

La Jolla is famous for its spectacular beaches. It is less than half an hour away from downtown San Diego. La Jolla has miles of beautiful beaches. In La Jolla, there are beaches which offer some of the best surfing and diving in California. It is a paradise for people who love water sports and adventure.

Read | Best Surfing Destinations In The World To Include In Your Next Trip

Julian

Julian is located to the east of San Diego. It is only an hour away from San Diego. The town of Julian has a lot of historical value, as it dates back to the Gold Rush days of the 1870s. When in Julian town, one can visit one of the gold mines, where guides lead the tourists deep into the heart of the mines. The guides over there tell colourful stories of the Gold Rush

Read | 15 Best Places To Visit Near Bangalore For One Day Trip15 Best Places To Visit Near Bangalore For One Day Trip

Image courtesy: Shutterstock