Best Holiday Homes In Goa To Experience The Nature At Its Best

From Bollywood stars to common man, everyone likes to holiday once in Goa. It is no surprise that the beach tops the bucket list of every honeymooner. One can enjoy the heavenly feeling of being close to the sea with your loved one and stealing a moment or two of solitude. Luxury Villas have come up into hype after people began to prefer private vacations in Goa. Here are some of the hand-picked holiday homes or villas in Goa that you should know of.

ALSO READ: Places To Visit In Goa That Will Refresh And Rejuvenate Your Mind

The Astra Appartments, Anjuma

There are many reasons to have a stay at The Astra Apartments. This luxury villa is situated at a distance of merely 50m from Anjuna Beach. The place is mostly preferred by young couples who like to have a romantic sea-view from the window of their rooms. The villa gets quite expensive during the best travelling months, so it is wise to book in advance here.

Pine Wood, Cavelossim

The place is known for its bouquet resorts and hotels, with beautiful beach and serenity. Thus staying in Cavelossim is a great idea for a honeymoon. The small yet luxurious villa promises a private holiday in style, elegant decor, and state-of-the-art facilities. The villa proclaims to be family/kids friendly, so one can conclude that it is an absolutely safe and fun place to stay.

ALSO READ: Top 4 Places To Visit In Old Goa For An Exhilarating Vacation In 2020

Quinto Portuguesa, Assonara

The place is a 19th-century country estate in Thivim, Assonora located in North Goa. It is a 9-bedroom villa with a clean and big swimming pool. The property has a lot of plantations which adds beauty to the place. A large group or a joint family having 10-24 people can be easily accommodated here.

Villa Alina, Calangute

The place is a perfect holiday destination just off the Calangute beach. It is a beautiful ancestral home converted into the resort which has a 5-bedroom villa done in Goan style. The antiques here are brought from Maharajah’s palace and a large swimming pool makes Villa Alina an absolutely romantic place to stay. The sunsets can be enjoyed from the balcony too and the beach is only a few minutes’ walks from the place.

ALSO READ: 4 Best Places To Visit In India With Family To Enjoy Snowfall

ALSO READ: Niti Taylor's Goa Vacation Pics With Family Will Make You Green In Envy