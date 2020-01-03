4 Best Idukki Homestays You Must Check Out For A Memorable Vacation In 2020

Comfortably situated along the Western Ghats of Kerala, Idukki is surrounded by lush greenery. Endowed with natural flora and fauna, this makes it one of the most beautiful places that offer you amazing experiences. Known as the spice garden of Kerala, there are tourists coming from across the world. Hence, there are many homestays in Idukki that are worth staying at. Here is a list of the best homestays in Idukki for a comfortable and luxurious stay.

Best Idukki homestays

Best Mist Home Stay

Location: M.K Padi Pushpagiri, Thankamony part, Kerala

Often known as one of the best Idukki homestays, this place is definitely a must-visit. The homestay offers stunning views. It has got spacious cottages which are equipped with all amenities makes the stay convenient and comfortable for you. You can stroll in the beautiful garden and revive your soul. You will get to taste some of the authentic Kerala foods. The nearest airport is Kochi International Airport.

Olivia Homestay

Location: KumpaliKada Road Narakakkanam P O, Near Kalvery Mound, Idukki

If you are looking for a delightful homestay experience, then head to this place. This homestay is an amazing accommodation, especially for couples because of the cosy ambience and infrastructure of the homestay. Not to mention the truly romantic fireplace the place has. It is also a great experience to hang out with your kids because of the pleasant ambience. This homestay is near to Kochi International Airport.

Mystery Hillside Homestays

Location: Off to NH85, Mankadav Road Anaviratty P O, Adimali, Idukki

Unlike the name, there is no mystery about the homestay and the hospitality confirms the worthiness of this homestay in Idukki. Nestled in the perfect surrounding, you will get some picturesque views of the mountains and tall trees. The rooms at this homestay are well organised and well equipped with all basic amenities. Kochi International Airport is approximately 85 km from the homestay and it is the closet airport for tourists.

Ellickal Homestay Calvarymount

Location: Calvarymount Idukki, Idukki

This is undoubtedly one of the best Idukki homestays which are not only beautiful but also comes with an affordable price. With beautifully designed rooms and spacious cottages, the homestay also provides you with a terrace from where you can catch a glimpse of the clear skies and stunning mountains. The nearest airport is Kochi International Airport which is approximately 100km from the accommodation.

