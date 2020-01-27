Best Picnic Spots Near Nagpur For An Exciting Weekend Getaway

Nagpur is filled with temples, forests and forts. Characterised by rolling hills and verdant lands, it is amidst the lands where you will find an ideal treat and pleasure that you have been craving for. While you are planning for a memorable outing near the serene city, here's a list of all the best picnic spots near Nagpur you can try around. These picnic spots are perfect weekend getaways.

Best Picnic spots near Nagpur

Feel the historic vibes at Ramtek

If you are looking for picnic spots in Nagpur for solemn pleasure and solitude, then head to this temple. Ramtek is not only acclaimed for its spiritual value but also for its architectural designs. Located approximately 50 km from Nagpur, there are various attractions near the temple including the beautiful Khindsi Lake and the amazing waterfall at Totladoh. Apart from this, there is the Kalidasa festival, where one gets to witness live performances of music and dance.

ALSO READ | Alleppey To Goa, Hit These Tropical Destinations For Soaking Up Some Sun During The Winter

Watch the glory of Nagpur at The Pench Tiger Reserve

Home to many Royal Bengal Tigers, this place is also famous for bird watching. This densely forested area is one of the best picnic spots near Nagpur that is located approximately 80 km from Nagpur. It will offer you a chance to revive your soul with scenic views. You can opt for the exclusive jungle safaris that are arranged twice a day.

ALSO READ | Embark On Visiting These Breathtaking Places In Himachal Pradesh This Winter

Refresh yourself by visiting Chikhaldhara

This is one of the most beautiful picnic spots near Nagpur that will offer you a refreshing experience. Be it your partner, kids or family, Chikhaldhara has ample of things to offer. You will get the perfect opportunity to get in touch with mother nature. There are many sightseeing places in this place like Bhimkund Waterfall, Narnala Fort and Melghat Tiger Projects.

ALSO READ | Budget-friendly Hotels In Nashik You Can Consider During Your Trip To India's Wine Capital

Get some tranquillity at Ambazari Lake

Ambazari Lake, known for its serene atmosphere, is one of the most beautiful picnic spots near Nagpur. Located approximately 60 km from Nagpur, you will witness the most breathtaking views of the landscapes. There are various key attractions like jogging trails and amusement rides.

ALSO READ | Best Water Sports In Maldives For An Exciting Holiday In 2020