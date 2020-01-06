Holiday Homes In Matheran Which You Must Check Out For A Memorable Vacation

Matheran is one of the most loved hill stations of Mumbaikars. It is situated at a height of 803 meters above the sea level and is the closest hill station to Mumbai. Since 1907, a narrow-gauge railway line connects Matheran to Neral in the plains. The highlight of this hill station is that motor vehicles are completely banned in Matheran which makes it quite peaceful despite the thousands of visitors that visit there, mostly from Mumbai. There are a number of lookout points that provide spectacular views of the surrounding hills and valley and can be a perfect destination for a weekend getaway. Hence here are some suggestions for the top holiday homes in Matheran which are extremely pocket-friendly:

1) Janani Cottages

Janani Cottages are located at Kasturba Road Indhira Gandhi Nagar, Near Ganesh Temple, 410102 Matheran which is a few steps from Charlotte Lake only. They lend their cottages to Indian nationals only which has to be kept in mind in you are an NRI. Panorama Point is just a few steps away from Janani Cottages while the well-known Echo Point is also 600 meters away from the property.

2) Mushkan House

Located at 201, Ebrahim khan road main market, 410102 Matheran, Mushkan House is just 200 meters away from Panorama Point while the Charlotte Lake is 500 meters away from Mushkan House and Echo Point is less than 1 km away from the property.

3) Matheran Bungalow

Situated at BP192, Ekvira Sadan, Sant Ghadge Maharaj Rd, Near Station, Shivaji Nagar, Matheran, 410102, Matheran Bungalows offers rooms with features like a seating area where you can relax, rooms with a private bathroom along with room service just a call away at the property. It also has a common veranda with dining area, a fridge and a desk. They also offer a range of activities in the area, such as horse riding and hiking.

