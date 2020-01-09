Best Places To Visit In January For A Memorable Vacation In 2020

As soon as the new year begins, people try to streamline their resolutions. Most people decide to travel to many different places. The lush green environment, the chilled weather infuses positivity and this weather in India makes it one of the ideal destinations to visit in the month of January.

Be it walking over the frozen lake of Zanskar, attending the magnificent parade in the capital city or sailing over the pristine waters of Dawki, India has some of the best places to visit in the cold January.

Here are a few places to visit in January in India that just get better as the winter peaks.

Best places to visit in January

Walk over the frozen lake of Zanskar, Jammu and Kashmir

This January, walk through the thick layers of snow and endure the piercing wind in Zanskar. If you want to try something adventurous, then go for the famous Chadar trek, which is one of the most thrilling treks in the Himalayas.

Winter is the time when the valley is engulfed by the pristine thick sheets of snow. Explore trekking, paragliding, river rafting and rock climbing at this place. Also, don't forget to visit Patnitop, where you can witness beautiful apple orchids.

Attend the magnificent Republic Day parade in Delhi

Nothing beats the charm of this capital city in the month of January. The vibrant festivals and the national carnival often impress the visitors. Apart from the street delicacies and the fine architecture of the city, there is one thing that will compel you to visit Delhi in the month of January, that is, the Republic Day parade.

Go skiing in Auli, Uttarakhand

This hill station is capped with thick layers of snow and is ladened with adventure and this makes people drool over the idea of exploring this place. Go skiing, trekking and don't forget to catch a glimpse of the beautiful Nanda Devi range.

The nearest railway station is Rishikesh and there are numerous state transport buses that can take you to this place.

Attend Camel festival in Jaipur, Rajasthan

The Jaipur Literature Festival is a big conflux for of literature enthusiasts that takes place in the month of January. Also, attend the famous camel festival held in Bikaner.

It takes just a couple hours to reach Bikaner from Jaipur by road. Also, attend the Kumbhalgarh festival and experience the solemn pleasure of Ram Nivas Garden.

Picture Credit: tripadvisor

Promo Image Credits: Canva