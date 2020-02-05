Things To Do Near Madikeri For A Perfect Vacation To Get Closer To Nature

Madikeri is a hill town located in Kodagu district in Coorg, Karnataka. It is framed by the Western Ghats mountain range and making it a perfect destination for an ideal peaceful and rejuvenating getaway. The weather here is ideal as it is not too cold nor too hot. There is no loud noise to greet you at every turn but just a pleasant breeze and clean air. There are so many reasons to visit Madikeri and escape from your hectic routine life. Let’s take a look at places to visit and things to do near Madikeri.

Raja’s Seat

Raja’s seat is a beautiful garden famous for its stunning flowers and artificial fountains. The place is called Raja’s seat because many kings from the Kodagu district used to come here in their leisure time and spend quality time with their queens. The place is also popular for its breath-taking view of sunsets and attracts people from everywhere. There is also a toy train for children. Raja’s seat is ideal for a perfect sunset view with a glimpse of the valley, beautiful flowers and mesmerising fountains.

Madikeri Fort

Madikeri Fort, also called as Mercara Fort is a proof of Coorg’s rich history. Many structures of the majestic fort are built on an elevated platform that gives visitors a wonderful view of the lush green surrounding. In the fort premises, there is a museum which was once a church. It displays weaponry that was used in Tipu Sultan’s era. It also contains several artefacts, portraits and weaponry used in the British era.

Abbey Falls

Abbey Falls or Abbi Falls is located in Kodagu, around 8 Km from the town of Madikeri. It is one of the most popular tourist attractions around Coorg. The main reason for it is the milky water that gushes down from a height of a whopping 70 feet. The scenery surrounding the waterfall and wonderful trek to it makes it more beautiful. The trek is of around 200 steps that go through exotic coffee, cardamom, pepper and other plantations. The trek is very easy and lasts for around 20 minutes

Omkareshwara Temple

The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is located in the town of Madikeri. It is not like any other temple of Lord Shiva that one will see as its architecture reflects a unique blend of Gothic and Islamic style. On first looks, the temple looks like that of a Dargah. This alluring style makes it one of the most popular religious destinations around Madikeri.