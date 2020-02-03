Island Hopping In Thailand: From Phuket To Krabi, A List Of Best Isles To Explore

When it comes to island hopping in Thailand, there are countless options to choose from. Thailand is full of islands with jaw-dropping nature and beauty. There are over 300 islands in Thailand. Here are some of the best locations to go Island hopping in Thailand.

Phuket

Phuket is among the world’s finest beach destinations, with fine white sands, nodding palm trees, glittering seas and lively towns. It is Thailand’s biggest island. Phuket is also misunderstood with being busy and crowded by tourists but it is the most convenient place in terms of connectivity. Phuket is blessed with more than 30 mesmerising beaches to choose from. North part of the island reveals some hidden gems for travellers searching for a more romantic atmosphere.

Koh Phi Phi

Koh Phi Phi is just a 45-minute speedboat trip or a 90-minute ferryboat ride from either Phuket or Krabi. It is also known as Phi Phi islands. These picture-perfect islands offer a perfect tropical getaway. The island features classic tropical beaches, stunning rock formations and vivid turquoise blue waters rich in colourful marine life making it a perfect tropical paradise. Koh Phi Phi is a group of six islands with Phi Phi Don and Phi Phi Leh as the main attractions. Many visitors love to stay on the larger and uninhabited island of Phi Phi don while Phi Phi Leh has the world-famous Maya Bay where The Beach starring Leonardo DiCaprio was filmed.

Krabi

Krabi is located between Phang Nga and Trang and is the perfect destination for a relaxing and scenic vacation. It is one of those rare islands which feature stunning scenery at both inland and sea. It has a 150 km long coastline with over 150 islands. Krabi is famous for its jungle-covered interior, towering limestone cliffs, caves, waterfalls and exotic wildlife. Krabi has a great option of leisure activities for the whole family including snorkelling, rock climbing, sea kayaking, jungle trekking and scuba diving.

Phang Nga Bay (James Bond Island)

Image Credit: Photo by Diego Muñoz Suárez on Unsplash

Phang Nga Bay found its way into the international tourist attraction spots through the James Bond movie, The Man with the Golden Gun. The island is mostly famous as James Bond Island. A distinctive identity of this island is the vertical limestone cliffs out of the emerald green waters. The entire area surrounding this island is spectacular but it tends to get crowded during high season with tourist boats. The area around the island is famous for sailing and kayaking. It is a protected marine area of the Ao Phang Nga Marine National Park, and because of that, boats aren't allowed to get too close to the island.