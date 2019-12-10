Best Places To Visit In Mauritius For A Relaxing And Soothing Vacation

If you love travelling, you must have visited many places across the world. However, Mauritius is one such place, situated in the southeast of Asia, that will offer you so many thrilling experiences. It is a paradise for travellers as it offers the glowing sun, sand and surfing all under one roof. If you are wondering about things to do in this wonderful destination, here we bring a detailed guide-

Trou Aux Biches

If you love spending time along the beaches and explore snorkelling and swimming, then pack your bags and head to this place. With sands lapping your feet and shelving the calm waters, this place is an ideal destination for a beach picnic. If you love exploring food then you can hog on to the street foods along the beach. Don't miss to explore snorkelling and swimming and that makes it one of the best places to visit in Mauritius.

Casela World of Adventures

If you excited about going for safaris and are a nature lover, then head to this place in Mauritius. You can go for open jeep rides and elephant rides and explore the wildlife. You will get to be in personal touch with the fauna. This is undoubtedly one of the best places to visit in Mauritius.

La Vanille Crocodile Park

The name of this place in Mauritius totally lives up to its name. It is home to various species of crocodiles. Along with that, it is also known to be home to giant tortoises. This place in Mauritius is a showstopper due to the crocodiles and various species of reptiles and butterflies. If you love to explore the wildlife and want to get an insight into the lives of fauna, then head to this place.

Parc Francois Legaut

This is one of the most sought after wildlife parks in Mauritius. Also, known as the turtle park, you will get to witness turtles that are thousands of years old. If you are looking for spending quality time with your kids, then this is the best place is ideal for a visit in Mauritius. You will be amazed by the turtle population at this place.

Rochester Falls

If you love waterfalls then you are going to fall in love with this place. You can dive in the cool waters and gob on the fresh fruits that are sold at this place. You will get to explore different kinds of fruits. With the picturesque view and beautiful fauna, this place is undoubtedly one of the best places to visit in Mauritius for nature lovers.

