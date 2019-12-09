Things To Do In Kodaikanal For A Memorable Vacation This Winter

There is no shortage of breathtaking sight and thrilling activities to do in the State of Tamil Nadu. Out of all the destinations, there is one destination that is visited by many, especially the youth, is Kodaikanal. The hill station is surrounded by the endless beauty of nature and is brimming with interesting spots. There are ample things to do in Kodaikanal that will help you capture the best memories. Here is a list of interesting things to do in Kodaikanal.

Experience the Night Safari

The Night Safari is one of the most thrilling things to do in Kodaikanal. The experience is not fit for the faint-hearted and yet is preferred by many. You will get an insight into the daily lives of the fauna of Kodaikanal, which calls it home. The best part of one of these things to do in Kodaikanal is to get close and personal with the fauna. You will get to see bison, wild boars, and other wild animals. Porcupines are the species that are natural to Kodaikanal's habitat. Apart from this, you will get to see some breathtaking views of the Mango City and Palani Temple.

Embark on The Bottle Boomerang Challenge

If you have never played boomerang, then Kodaikanal has something special to offer. Also known as Toopi Thooki Paarai in the native language, it literally translates to "cap lifting rock". The viewpoint is a valley situated between two peaks and you will get to experience a strong air current. If you throw light-weighted objects like a cap, you are likely to receive the object back. The effect is just like a boomerang.

Experience Caving in the Dark Guna Caves

Guna Cave is formed as a result of the Pillar rocks. The dark and mysterious cave is often one of the most-sought things to do in Kodaikanal after visiting the famous Pillar rocks. The natural beauty and the mysterious element of the cave attract many tourists. You can experience the caves best in the winter season.

Chill by the waterfall

Kodaikanal is home to eight amazing waterfalls that will help you explore scenic views and serene surroundings. You can spend the whole day by the waterfall or try ''waterfall hopping'' and cover all the eight unique waterfalls the place has to offer. Waterfall hopping is one of the best things to do in Kodaikanal. The most famous waterfalls are Thalaiyar Falls, Bear Shola Falls, Liril Falls, Silver Cascade Falls, Fairy Falls, and Pambar Falls.

Hike the Dolphin's Nose

Clear blue skies, bumpy terrain and plunging valleys are how you can describe the place. This is yet another one of the best things to do in Kodaikanal. Hiking is extremely easy at this place and the peak is in the shape of a Dolphins name, as the name suggests. Your hike becomes more special if you travel to Kodaikanal in the winter season as the city is capped with beautiful layers of mist.

