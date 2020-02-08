Resorts In Pune For Couples To Rekindle Their Romance This Valentine's Day 2020

For couples who want to escape the daily monotonous life, here is a list of some incredible resorts in Pune that are couple friendly. Couples can take a much-needed break at these places and celebrate this Valentine's Day by surrounding themselves with nature and its beauty. Take a look at the best resorts in Pune.

Best resorts in Pune for couples

Sunderban Resort & Spa

Location: 19, Koregaon Park, Lane No. 1, Pune

Located away from the crowded city, Sunderban Resort and Spa serves as the best resorts in Pune. Housing spacious cottages and the mesmerising view from the balcony, the resort is one of the most famous in-house restaurants. There are a few specials things at the resort including a yoga studio and a private lawn.

Palmwoods Retreat

Location: Paud Gaon, Mulshi Road, Pune

One of the best resorts in Pune, staying at Palmwoods Retreat will only leave couples wanting more. The resort is famous for the perfect blend of flora, fauna, and adventure. There is nothing better than to spend quality time with your partner at the place.

The Corinthians Resort and Club

Location: Nyati Estate Cement Rd, Nyati County, Undri, Pune

The resort is a perfect blend of luxury and beauty, ideal for couples looking to spend one-on-one time. The most attractive thing about the resort is the Greco Egyptian Architecture and the well-manicured gardens. The details of the architecture mesmerizes people. Couples can walk the gorgeous patios hand in hand.

Malhar Machi

Location: Post Valne, Taluka, Mulshi, Pune

The resort is inspired by the rustic impression of nature and will offer the harmony that is much needed. Couple looking for spending quality and a quieter time, Malhar Machi is the ideal place. The specialities of this resort are beautiful views of Sahyadri ranges and the cuisine prepared from organic vegetables.

Jalsrushti Island Resort

Location: Post Jamgaon, Taluka Mulshi, Pune

An ideal escape for couples, Jalsrushti Island Resort is all about positive vibes. Comprising of riverfront and pond-facing cottages and rooms, the resort offers visitors all the modern amenities. Most visitors enjoy the fragrant strawberries and lemon garden located at the place and also the privacy offered.

