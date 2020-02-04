Destinations In Australia That Every Budding Photographer Must Visit

When it comes to photography and capturing the beautiful nature at its best, then one needs to be a travel lover. Those who are interested in visiting places for nature photography, then visiting places like Australia, which offer several beautiful places for photography, will prove beneficial. From capturing the blue mountains to gorgeous beaches, there are so many ways to click pictures in Australia. Looking for places that are less crowded and unconventional will be helpful. Take a look at the destinations in Australia for photography.

Destinations in Australia for photography

Blue Mountains, Sydney

Blue Mountain range derives its name from the blue vibe the mountains draw when viewed from a distance. The surreal landscape of the blue mountains and the lush greenery are just a couple of things one can witness. The place definitely offers some amazing clicks.

Otway National Park

One will get to witness the rich vegetation and hundreds of bird species at this place. This place is a gem to photographers as there are many spots that are picture-worthy. A few spots include Otway Waterfalls, Koala Bears, Cape Otway Lighthouse and the rainforest. This is truly an ideal destination in Australia for nature photography.

Great Ocean Road

One of the scenic heritage drives in Australia, the Great Ocean Road proves to be a scenic privilege. Don't forget to take snaps of the twelve apostles located at the place. One will not only enjoy photography but also sightseeing.

Great Barrier Reef

Known to be one of the largest coral reef system, people who are constantly looking to take beautiful snaps of the world underneath should head to this place right away. The azure water that runs through the white reefs and the beautiful plants underneath, make it a picture-worthy place.

Uluru (Ayers Rock)

Uluru is an iconic and giant sandstone rock formation that lies in the middle of Austalia. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage site. The crystal clear sky and the stars twinkling at the night making it one of the best destinations in Australia for photography.

