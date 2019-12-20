Best Restaurants In Mumbai That Make For A Perfect Place To Host An Office Party

Titled as the city that never sleeps, Mumbai homes a plethora of party places that are always buzzing with activity, groovy music, and jazzy disco lights. While some of these party places in Mumbai are small and old-style bars, there are many night-spots which are premium luxe clubs and offer many amenities. These party places serve amazing food, great music and a delightful concoction of spirits. Often flocked by the party-goers and the adrenaline junkies, corporate professionals and adults, these party places are the most ideal places to go to for a night of revelry. Here is a list of restaurants or pubs in which you can host an office party:

Playboy Club Mumbai

Launched in 2017, Playboy club is considered as one of its kind, as the owners have managed to recreate the essence of Las Vegas in India. The club is among the most popular night-spots in Mumbai and opens only for three days in a week.

AER

Located in Worli, AER is a premium open-air rooftop bar situated inside the Four Seasons Hotel. Apart from serving amazing concoctions and cocktails, and the place serves a sophisticated and luxe decor, and also offers a wonderful view of the cityscape below.

Kitty Su

Located in Andheri East in Mumbai, Kitty Su is one of the biggest party places in Mumbai. Apart from the grand dance floor, the music of the club ranges from EDM to trance, techno, and house etc.

