Best Things To Do In Namche Bazaar And Places To Visit In Nepal

Namche Bazaar is one of the most popular towns near the Everest region in Nepal. It also makes up for a perfect place to hang around when you have a day to spare before your treks or other plans. The town falls on the way to Everest Base Camp. The little town offers a variety of options for travellers to explore. Here is a list of a few things to do when you are in Namche Bazaar.

Best things to do when in Namche Bazaar

Visit Kancha Sherpa

Kancha Sherpa is the last climbing Sherpa from the 1953 Everest Expedition. That was the first successful Everest expedition. He has been on many adventures on Island peak, Makalu and many expeditions. One can visit him at the Nirvana Lodge and pay about ₹500 to have a story session with him.

Shangbouche hill

Set at 12,795 feet, Shangbouche hill has the best views in the area. One trek to the hill and one gets to witness stunning views of Mount Everest, Lhotse, Ama Dablam, Thamserku, Konde Ri, and Khumbila. The place offers a quiet space and is totally worth spending some time soaking up the Himalayan atmosphere.

Café Danphe

This cafe is the original Namche bar that even has t-shirts from Everest Expeditions on its walls. This old-school bar is set at 11,000 feet and sells amazing coffee cakes. One can also enjoy Everest movies, the Sherpa documentary, and even play some pool.

Sherpa Museum

Taking a stroll up to the Sherpa museum next to the Military compound is also a good idea. This place even has a new interactive museum planned and you walk can through the museum and learn about Sherpa culture, Sagarmatha national park and the Everest region of Nepal. One will also find a huge statue of Tenzing Norway here.

Gifting needy children

It is always an amazing experience to help the needy. Take a walk up to the Jamling Lodge and help needy children here. You can gift them books, shoes, pencils, toys, colouring books, and more.

