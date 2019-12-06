Travel: Things To Do And Places To Go To When You Are In London

London is perhaps the most iconic city in the world. It has been associated with the royal family for a long time. Tourists love the modern vibe here but more than that they love the city because of its old charm. Here are some top vintage places to visit when in London.

Historic places to travel in London

Big Ben

This is probably the first thing tourists might witness when they travel to London or this is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think about London. Big Ben, a 97-meter tower housing a giant clock is known as the time signal of BBC radio is truly a legendary monument.

Warner Brothers studio

Every Harry Potter fan has a dream to visit this incredible and magical looking sets at least once in a lifetime. These sets were where the series of Harry Potter was shot and it gives you a closer look at behind the scenes of the movie. On the tour, step into the Forbidden Forest, run into Platform 9 ¾, see the Gryffindor common room and Hagrid's hut and live the dream of a Hogwarts student.

Madame Tussauds London

Madame Tussauds is one of the must-visit places in London. This place has lookalike wax statues of famous celebrities and movie characters bringing them to life. It has over 50 wax statues in a display which include political and entertainment figures from across the world.

Hyde Park

Hyde Park is another most iconic and the best places to visit in London. Since 1635, the 350-acre open space is the largest in the city which has been open for tourists and locals. This park also has an 18th-century manmade lake called Serpentine which is famous for boating and swimming. It is another important place to go in London.

Buckingham palace

Built-in the 18th century, The Buckingham Palace is the residence of the Royal Family in London since Queen Victoria came into power. One of the most attractive thing about this place is the Changing of the Guard which is a treat to the eyes. At the palace tour, one can explore the lavishly furnished State Rooms, check some of the Royal Collection and many more.

