Best Things To Do In Phuket For A Memorable Vacation In 2020

Situated near the Andaman Sea of Thailand, Phuket is one of the most popular tourist destinations visited by millions of people around the world. With a plethora of thrilling things to do in Phuket, this is considered one of the best holiday destinations.

You will get to witness beautiful sunsets, live shows and vibrant nightlife. Since there are many choices, here are the best things to do in Phuket:

Best things to do in Phuket

Take a boat tour

Phang Nga Bay is famous for its boat tours that will take you through the amazing limestone rocks and help you witness some breathtaking views of the surrounding scenery. You can also take a tour of the renowned James Bond Island or a tour the fishing village of Koh Panyee.

Phang Nga Bay is famous for water sports like sea kayaking and speed boating, so don't miss out on exploring at least one water sport.

ALSO READ | Alleppey To Goa, Hit These Tropical Destinations For Soaking Up Some Sun During The Winter

Visit the Old Phuket Town

Next in the must-do things in Phuket is witnessing the old world charm of Phuket. There are some magnificent Chinese and colonial architectural designs that will leave you in awe.

Don't miss to attend the Phuket Walking Street Event which is held every Sunday. Also, don't miss to shop in the local markets while strolling in the Old Phuket Town.

ALSO READ | Sikkim's Best Hidden Gems That You Should Definitely Check Out This Winter

Watch the Phuket FantaSea Show

When in Thailand, you just can't miss the Phuket FantaSea Show. It is a mind-blowing combination of new technology and state-of-the-art elements. Don't miss the Siam Niramit Show, which is widely popular.

It features over 100 performers approximately. It is the best place to take your kids with you as the place also has a playground and other fun activities to indulge in.

ALSO READ | Embark On Visiting These Breathtaking Places In Himachal Pradesh This Winter

Enjoy the Jungle Safari

If you love wildlife, then go on tours offered in Khao Lak Park and Khao Sok National Park. Be ready with your cameras as you will get to see various animals like elephants, big cats, and gazelles.

You can also indulge in bamboo rafting and elephant trekking to a waterfall. You will also get to witness snake handlers caressing and playing with snakes.

ALSO READ | Top 4 Places To Visit In Old Goa For An Exhilarating Vacation In 2020

Picture Credits: TripAdvisor

Promo Image Credits: Canva