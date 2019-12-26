India Tours: Must-visit Places From South India For A Relaxing Vacation

Famous for its exquisitely carved temples to colonial charm, the Southern coast of India is considered as a tropical paradise of endless beaches, dense jungles, and stress-busting hill-stations. Given its soothing beaches and dense greenery, south India makes for a perfect family vacation trip. Here is a perfect travel route if you want to explore the southern part of the country.

Bangalore in Karnataka

Considered as a souvenir of the British architectural heritage and several temples, Banglore is home to several monuments from the colonial times like the Bangalore Palace and Summer Palace. It's the perfect place to start a journey to the South as it's well connected to all major cities in India.

Hampi in Karnataka

The capital city of the Vijaynagar empire, Hampi reflects the grandeur and magnificence of the bygone era through its numerous architectural marvels. Hampi is famous for its Elephant Stables, Queen’s Bath, Lotus Mahal, and several monumental temples.

Mysuru in Karnataka

Considered as the cultural capital of Karnataka, Mysuru is noted for its heritage structures and palaces, including the 'Mysore Palace', and for the festivities that take place during the Dussehra festival.

Coorg in Karnataka

Set amidst the scenic beauty and the tranquillity of hills, Coorg is a perfect getaway hustle and bustle of city life. Famous for its wildlife and dense greenery, Coorg is also called Kodagu in the local language.

Munnar in Kerala

With its green highlands and lush valleys, Munnar is undoubtedly is one of the most beautiful retreats of Kerala. Famous for its medicinal plants and herbs, Munnar is blessed with several tea plantations, National Parks and water bodies.

Pondicherry

Pondicherry is famous for its remnants of French heritage with Indian culture, offering a good time to tourists. From its tranquil beaches to historical monuments, Pondicherry is one of the most interesting tourist destinations in India.

Allepey in Kerala

Famous for its greenery and alluring backwaters, Alleppey is one of the most-visited tourist destinations in Kerala. The crystal clear backwater ride surrounded by the fresh green paddy fields, with a toast to the delicious seafood, Alleppey is often named as ‘The Venice of the East’.

It's like a child's quiet prayer. Like heaven's blue-tinted glow. Like the scent of the rivers. Like the music of the palm trees. Everything flows naturally, here in the backwaters of Kerala.



Location: Kainakari, Alleppey

Varkala in Kerala

A beach town in the south of Kerala, Varkala is slowly taking over Goa’s popularity, as it offers beautiful beaches and plenty of small shops to buy clothes or souvenirs and restaurants that serve splendid smoothies made of fresh fruit.

Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh

Famous for its ornate Kanaka Durga Temple and Undali caves, Vijaywada once served as a royal capital of the Vijaynagar empire. Located on the banks of river Krishna, Vijaywada is also known for its cultural importance across India.

Chennai in Tamil Nadu

Previously known as the capital of Madras, Chennai homes the Fort St. George, which was built in 1644. Later the fort was turned into a museum showcasing the city’s roots as a British military garrison and East India Company trading outpost. Famous for its temples, Chennai homes the famous Kapaleeshwarar Temple.

