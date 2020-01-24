Bollywood Nights In Hyderabad In These Pubs Are A Rage; Details Inside

While western songs have started dominating the party scenes in Indian pubs, there are still a few who stick to Bollywood. The Bollywood-loving crowd is on the rise again these days.

While one can show off their happening steps, the non-dancers can also groove. For all those who reside in Hyderabad here are a few clubs which host Bollywood nights:

Rush Sports Café & Bar

This Hyderabad bar hosts many exciting events all the year-round. But Bollywood nights are the best here. The DJ here plays Bollywood music every Saturday from 8 pm onwards. The rating for the place is 2.5 out of 5 on Zomato. The average cost for two here is ₹1,400 for two approximately.

Kismet - The Park

One of the most happening places in Hyderabad, this club plays Bollywood music every Friday. The DJ plays some rhythmic Hindi songs for the people to groove on. The timing for the Bollywood night is 8 pm onwards. Kismet - The Park has a Zomato rating of 3.8 out of 5 and costs ₹2,500 for two approximately.

Liquids

The Liquids Club ETC plays some electrifying Bollywood music for the club-goers to dance on. The DJ is touted to be exceptionally good at this place who makes sure to play some happening Bollywood numbers for the people.

The Bollywood night here is hosted every Sunday at 8 pm onwards. Liquids have a Zomato rating of 3.3 out of 5. The average cost for two here is ₹2,000 approximately.

10 Downing Street

10 Downing Street have their outlets all over India. The ambience during the Bollywood night here is pulsating with the groovy Hindi songs. The DJ plays happening Bollywood music every Sunday after 8 pm to dance on. Zomato has rated the place 4 out 5. The average cost for two here is ₹ 1,800.

