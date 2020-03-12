Bollywood's Love For Jaipur Is Real And THESE Movies Are Proof

Jaipur is one of the cities in India famous for its rich heritage and culture. The city is also known as the 'Pink City' for its beautiful locales and historic palaces. Bollywood’s love for Jaipur is evident as several films have been shot in the city. Here is a list of films that were shot at Jaipur which show Bollywood’s love for the city of Rajasthan.

Shudh Desi Romance

The movie was shot majorly in Jaipur. The song Gulabi from the movie gives a glimpse of the Pink city. The movie was shot at different locations in Jaipur like Albert Hall, Raj Mandir, Amber Fort, Jal Mahal Palace, Hawa Mahal etc. These are the main tourist attractions in the city of Jaipur.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The movie was shot at Chomu Palace in Jaipur. The movie featured a strong star cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles. Chomu Palace is around 300 years old and is one of the major tourist attractions of Jaipur. The palace is very elegant and royal

Bol Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan’s love for Jaipur is known to all. He also owns the Kabaddi team of Jaipur. Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer 'Bol Bachchan' was shot in Jaipur. Some of the songs and scenes were shot at places like Amer fort, Chomu Palace and Narain Niwas.

Jodhaa Akbar

The movie is considered as one of the best Indian period drama films to be ever made. Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial was shot in the beautiful Amber fort. The movie got caught up in many controversies and was never released in Jaipur but it still holds the essence and beauty of the Pink city. In many of the scenes, glimpses of Amber fort can be seen. The huge vessel in which Aishwarya Rai prepares food for the king is still there at Amber fort.