Celeb Spotting In LA Is Easy If You Visit THESE Places In The City

Many tourists roam about in LA with the hope of spotting someone famous. While people usually haunt Hollywood Boulevard, the only way one can spot their favourite celebrity here is on the Walk of Fame, unless it is some movie premier.

Hollywood stars are actually busy roaming the city dressed in causals. For all those Hollywood enthusiast, here are few places for celeb spotting in LA:

Runyon Canyon

One is more likely to spot their favourite celebrity hiking in Runyon Canyon than in known celeb hangouts in LA like The Polo Lounge or The Ivy. Runyon Canyon is a celeb hotspot in LA where stars like Channing Tatum, Justin Beiber, Amanda Seyfried, Natalie Portman and Kathy Griffin are often spotted.

For those who want to catch up on their exercise and also spot a celeb on the way, then Runyon Canyon is the place to be.

Also Read: Celeb Spotting In Paris Is Easy, If You Visit These Places In The City

Little Dom’s

Little Dom’s in Los Feliz is also one of the popular places for celeb spotting in LA. The retro Italian restaurant serves one of the best rice balls in town and their Monday Supper meal is also a sought after dish on the menu.

It is also haunted by celebrities who come out here to enjoy their tasty spread. Frequent celebrities spotted here are Heather Graham, Ryan Gosling, Michelle Branch, Charlize Theron, Jon Hamm, Patrick Carney from The Black Keys and Conan O’ Brien.

Also Read: Celeb Spotting In New York City Can Be Fun When You Visit THESE Hot Spots

Franklin Village

Franklin Village is a quaint neighbourhood in the city which is one of the famous celeb hotspots in LA. It has a small area of must-visit places like Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, Birds and La Poubelle, which are also good places for celeb spotting in LA. Hollywood celebrities spotted in the area include Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Amanda Seyfried, Robert Pattinson, Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger.

Also Read: Celeb Spotting In Paris Is Easy, If You Visit These Places In The City

Also Read: Celeb Spotting In New Orleans: Frenchman Street & Other Hotspots To Bump Into Stars