Celeb Spotting In Paris Is Easy, If You Visit These Places In The City

Europe is a popular tourist destination with tourists usually flocking out to France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece to spend their vacations. Paris is one such trendy location where one might easily spot many high profile celebrities. Take a look at these celeb hotspots in Paris.

Celeb hotspots in Paris

Hotel Costes

Hotel Costes is one of the top spots for locating high profile celebrities in Paris. The USP of this hotel is its romantic and mysterious yet cosy interiors. Many A-list celebs like Kim Kardashian are usually seen here raving about the cheesecake here. The hotel is jam-packed during the Paris fashion week where you can spot even more celebs.

Hotel De Sers

Hotel De Sers is the official host hotel of the French Open which also caters the Paris Fashion Week crowds as well. Hotel De Sers has been famously known for been visited by famous celebrities like Justin Bieber, Enrique Iglesias, Lady Gaga, and Kelly Rowland. The hotel offers brilliant food options in modern french cuisine and offers the perfect abode to the high profile celebs.

Golden Triangle

Golden Triangle is located between three of Paris's most famous locales: the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, Avenue George V and the Avenue Montaigne. The location makes it a shopper's paradise as the area is fashion heaven encompassing Avenue Montaigne, Ave George V, and Rue Francois 1er, and the high-end designer shops like Gucci, Chanel, Celine, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Ferragamo, Christian Lacroix, Dior and many others. Celebrities like Beyoncé, Jay Z, Mariah Carey, David & Victoria Beckham, Halle Berry, Madonna are often located at this location.

Le Fouquets

Le Fouquets restaurant is also located at the prominent tourist visiting spot right at the corner of Avenue George V and Champs Elysees. The restaurant is a part of the Hotel Barriere and according to history, the Le Fouquets restaurant started since the 1930s at the time when the cinema industry saw a boom. If you are lucky enough you will find legendary actors like Bruce Willis to Liza Minnelli enjoying their time at the Le Fouquets often.

Ferdi

Ferdi bar and restaurant was a popular hub in Paris even before it was frequented by the socialites like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The interior reminds you of an intimate decor decorated with photos, toys etc. The menu here is not high end as it also caters the general public with their fast food options, but even those who want to enjoy the Brazilian & Venezuelan Cuisine can visit the restaurant without any qualms.

