Chinese New Year In Japan, And Time To Visit The Country To Celebrate New Year

Japan is a popular tourist destitation, however, it holds special significance for the people of China who visit the country especially to be a part of the grand Chinese New Year celebrations. It may be noted that there are a large number of Chinese people who had migrated to Japan and are residing in the modern settlements of the Tokyo city.

Chinese New Year is a celebration that occurs from the first new moon between mid-January and the end of February month. This festival is all about honouring the old traditions and family ancestors, along with the celebration of the arrival of spring. Chinese New Year is related and connected to a large number of customs, traditions, and superstitions. So, here are the details about the Chinese New Year in Japan-

Also read | Party In Goa: Curlies, LPK And Other Venues To Have Best New Year Eve Party

Here are the details of when to visit Japan to celebrate the Chinese New Year

The best time to visit for the Chinese New Year in Japan and celebrate there is late January or February. During this time, there are family get together and a huge dinner where they eat a special meal full of dishes believed to bring good fortune. There are festivals and public events held during the Chinese New Year such as the lion dance, which is performed in various styles, demonstrating exciting martial arts.

Also read | Planning A New Year Bash In Mumbai? Here Is A Curated List Of Best Places

Lunar New Year is also known as the Chinese New Year in Japan. This New Year is mainly celebrated in late January or sometime in February. This year, it is on February 16. In most of the Asian countries, Lunar New Year is celebrated with gusto but you won’t find much about the Lunar New year in Japan.

Image source: purplenugget08

Also read | New Year 2020: Easy And Simple Resolutions To Make And Keep This New Year

All the Chinese towns in Japan celebrate Lunar new year, and you will also see the annual lantern festival celebration in Nagasaki. This festival used to be only for Chinese people living in Japan to celebrate the lunar new year. But now as the times have changed, it became an event for the whole Nagasaki city, so that the people in the country can enjoy the Chinese culture.

Also read | New Year In Italy: Here Are Some Of The Best Ways To Celebrate New Year