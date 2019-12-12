Churches To Visit In Mangaluru For Christmas Celebration This Year

Mangalore, officially known as Mangaluru, is the chief port city of Karnataka. It is known to be the second major city in the state. It is popularly known as one of the most multicultural non-metro cities. Mangaluru is also considered to be a perfect location for a spiritual retreat. It is very popular for its amazing churches and buildings.

Also Read: Christmas Celebration: Things To Do In Bangalore For Christmas 2019

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor Shares Secret Of Her Body For 'War', Gives Fans Workout Goals

Here are some of the best Churches in Mangaluru

1. Milagres Church

This church was built in the late 16th century. The Milagres Church is also one of the most beautiful and also the oldest Roman Catholic church in Dakshina Karnataka. It is dedicated to Our Lady of Miracles. In the recent years, the original Miragres Church was replaced by a beautifully built cemetery and a chapel after it was demolished by Tipu Sultan.

2. Most Holy Redeemer Church

The Redeemer Church is situated in the Belthangady area of Mangaluru, the getaway of Karnataka. It is also popularly known as one of the most historical Roman Catholic Churches in the area. The Redeemer Church is dedicated to the Christians who have sustained faith despite the atrocities of Tipu Sultan.

3. Rosario Cathedral

Rosario Cathedral is the first Romantic Catholic Church built in the Canara region. The church of the Rosary is the oldest and the only parish church in Mangaluru. It is reserved for the high caste Mangalorean Catholics. It is one of the famous religious spots in a city that is known for its deep-rooted history and architecture.

4. Infant Jesus Shrine

Infant Jesus Shrine is situated at the Carmel Hill in St. Joseph's Monastery, Mangaluru. The church is specially dedicated to the infant Jesus. The gorgeous architecture of Infant Jesus Shrine is a proof of the rich history and culture of the city.

Also Read: Mahesh Bhatt Says He Is More Interested In The Longevity Of His Films

Also Read: Christmas Gifts: Here Are Some Ideal Gifts For Your Girlfriend This Festive Season