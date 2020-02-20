Craving Litti Chokha? Head To These Places In Mumbai To Try The Dish

The famous mouthwatering Litti Chokha is one of the most popular traditional dishes from Bihar. Litti Chokha is made of wheat and sattu with the addition of spices for flavour and then it is kneaded into round spicy balls. These crunchy balls are dipped in ghee before serving. The texture of Litti along with ita crunchy crust makes it a fulfilling meal.

Chokha, on the other hand, is prepared by mashing vegetables that include potatoes, brinjal, tomatoes, spices and chopped onion, garlic, etc. This tasty Chokha is served along with Litti. Here are some of the best places in Mumbai to have this delicious Litti Chokha.

Taftoon Bar & Kitchen:

This amazing restaurant is located in Bandra and offers delicious Bihari cuisine. Apart from Bihari cuisine, the restaurant has various other delicacies to offer. The restaurant is also famous among the food lovers for its amazing ambience and great taste of food. This one is a must-visit restaurant to try Bihari cuisine.

Address: Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

The average cost for two: Rs. 2500 (approx)

Litti Express:

As the name itself suggests, this restaurant is for Litti lovers. The restaurant special dish is Litti Chokha and it is one of the famous places to have this delicious Bihari dish. The restaurant is located in Andheri and is known for its tasty food service.

Address: Millat Nagar, Andheri West

The average cost for two: Rs. 500 (approx)

Littoo:

Littoo is a pure vegetarian restaurant that is known for serving the delicious lip-smacking Litti Chokha along with other famous Bihari dishes. The restaurant also offers North Indian and South Indian delicacies along with Bihari cuisine. The restaurant is located in Kandivali.

Address: Kandivali East, Mumbai

The average cost for two: Rs. 450 (approx)

Image Courtesy: Litti Express Instagram