Gardens In Mumbai To Spend Quality Time With Your Family And Friends

In the busy schedule of Mumbai, if one wants to relax and get some healthy and fresh air are the parks and the gardens in Mumbai. The lush greenery and beautifully maintenance in these places will surely boost your mood. Here are some of the best garden and parks in Mumbai.

Hanging Gardens

In the city of Bollywood, Hanging Gardens have been picturised in several movies. With the picturesque Arabian Sea view, the garden is filled with small shaped bushes. Children in the park always manage to have a fun time guessing which animals are shaped in the trees and bushes of the garden. Hanging gardens is located at the Malabar Hills and is also known as Pherozeshah Mehta Gardens.

Shivaji Park

One of the greatest park of Mumbai, wherein many big players of Indian cricket team like Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar and more have reportedly played is Shivaji Park. The park is also famous for political gatherings. To honour Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a big statue of him is placed in the park. The park is now famous for cricket and football practice.

Horniman Circle Garden

Horniman Circle Garden is located in South Mumbai. Earlier, the park was designed to be the large space in the middle of the huge buildings and the area was known as Bombay Green in the 18th century. The park hosts annual music festivals. The garden is also one of the venues of Kala Ghoda Arts Festivals.

Nirvana Park

Nirvana Park is a perfect spot to relax or chill with your friends. It is located in Powai. The garden has a huge fish pond and private places where you can enjoy with your family and children. The park is very finely decorated with many different sizes of plants.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

It is the only park in Mumbai which has wildlife. Earlier the park was known as Borivali National Park as it is located in Borivali. The park is usually full of small children, enjoying their school picnics or weekend outing with their parents.

