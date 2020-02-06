Dance Classes In Chennai For Dance Lovers And Enthusiasts, Check Out These Places

Whether you are a newbie looking to learn the basic dance styles or a pro at pirouetting, Chennai is full of places where you can dance like nobody is watching. Many of the top dance schools in the city have been in the business for more than a decade. With so many options to choose from, we have managed to round up the best dance classes in Chennai

Swingers Dance Academy

Swingers Dance Academy started its journey in 1998 and has gained great recognition in the city. The academy has now tied up with several international dance companies to offer an “Internship Affiliate Program”. The program is a 6-month certificate course. Some of the courses offered here are Certification Program for Young Dancers, Open Hip-Hop, Zumba Fitness Classes, and many other programs.

Hips 'n' Toez Dance Academy

Hips ‘n’ Toez is one of the leading dance classes in Chennai. Mr Raam and his professional dance trainers are amazing at training for styles like locking, crumping, and many more. The training period is of one year which is divided into 3 levels, from basic to advance. The academy is located on 5th Cross Street, Ram Nagar, Madipakkam, Chennai .

John Britto’s Dance Company

John Britto started the first ever western dance school in Tamil Nadu in the year 1995. He has also received many awards and recognition at various film and dance festivals. The institute teaches Jazz, Hip Hop, and Salsa for kids, teens, and adults. It also conducts ‘Break It Down’ dance workshops by international teachers.

Kalakshetra Foundation

This age-old arts and cultural academy located in Besant Nagar is one of the best places to learn Bharatanatyam in Chennai. The academy offers part-time and full-time courses. Teachers here are professional dancers who have spent their lives learning the art, and what you learn here is said to be of gold standard.

Raack Academy Of Dance

The Raack Academy of Dance helps their students express themselves using different forms of dance. Since their establishment, they have trained more than 30000 students in a span of 16 years. Mr S. Ramesh, the director of Raack Academy, conducts classes for all age groups, concentrating mainly on styles like Jazz and Hip-Hop.

