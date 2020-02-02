Things To Do In Washington DC In 12 Hours To Explore The Wonders Of The City

If a person has only half a day in Washington DC it is hard to understand what to do in such a short time. However, they do not have to worry as this place has many places one can visit in such a short duration. Here is a list of places and the things to do in Washington DC that one can cover in 12 hours of time.

Take a Peek at the White House

Washington DC's has many wonderful places and while enjoying them, one must not miss out the White House. Start the day early and walk west on Pennsylvania Avenue to reach the President’s Park and the White House. The seven-acre public park across the street is a popular site for political protests and a good place for people to embrace the beauty of the structural building.

Visit the National Memorials

The memorials and monuments are some of Washington DC’s greatest historic landmarks. To visit the Washington Monument, a person has to book a ticket in advance. A person can visit all the memorials are very spread out and the best way to see them all is on through a guided tour. But, if a person is on a self walking tour of the memorials, note that the Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial, Korean War Memorial and the World War II Memorial are located within a reasonable walking distance from each other. Also, the Jefferson Memorial, the FDR Memorial, and the Martin Luther King Memorial are located near one another. So if the tour is planned wisely, one can visit three memorials in one go rather than just visit one.

Dinner in Georgetown

If a person is left with time to spend the evening in the town, one can visit the Georgetown to experience the delicious cuisine. Georgetown is one of the oldest neighbourhoods in Washington DC. The place is home to a vibrant community of people with wonderful shops, bars, and restaurants. To enjoy the happy hours and a delightful dinner, M Street and Wisconsin Avenue are the two main arteries filled with plenty of good places. A person would also like to take a walk to Washington Harbour to enjoy the heartwarming views of Potomac Waterfront and popular outdoor dining spots.

