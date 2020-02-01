Things To Do In Mumbai This Weekend With Your Friends And Loved Ones

Mumbai is a hub for foodies, party lovers, music lovers and travellers. The city is full of liveliness and offers the best weekend experience for everyone who is looking out to have a blast during their weekend. From a food festival to the open mic gigs, Mumbai has a massive variety of events and things to do in the city. Here are some of the best things to do in Mumbai this weekend:

Winter Special Cycling Under The Moon-Light

If you are a sports and adventure lover, then this is the best weekend getaway for you. There is a midnight cycling for a group of people is arranged by Live Before You Die group. The cycling spree starts from Colaba Causeway and makes you explore the beauty of Mumbai and enjoy the nightlife in the city.

Entry Price and details for the event:

Early Bird (Cycle provided by them): ₹ 599

Without Cycle Per Pax: ₹ 199

Date: February 1, 2020, 11:00 PM to February 2, 2020, 4:00 AM

The Musicals: A Music Event

If you are a music lover and want to get away with the weekend with a music event then this is for you. The musicals will showcase the best of the raw and upcoming talent. Explore some original and covers music and get 10% on your food and beverages in the café and be a part of the musical clan.

Entry Price and details for the event:

Per Person: ₹ 250

Time: 7:30 PM

Date: February 1, 2020

Venue: Cat Café Studio, Versova

Fluid Art Workshop

Fluid art is an intuitive form of art which is captivating and gaining popularity among many naive art lovers. This art therapy involves playing with fluid acrylic colours on canvas resulting in mesmerizing masterpieces. You can explore techniques like Swirl and Flip cup in this workshop and can choose your favourite and create your own take-away masterpiece.

Entry Price and details for the event:

Per Person: Free

Time: 3:00 PM

Date: February 2, 2020

Venue: Springold The Luxury Cafe, Andheri

Talavera Tile Art

Ever wondered what this Mexican-Spanish origin tile art would look like? This workshop has got you covered for this one as they host this unique workshop on the Talavera Tile Art. This art form is known to have some of the best intricate details fused with the bright array of colours adding to the beauty.

Entry price and details for the event:

Per Person: ₹ 1,500

Time: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Date: February 2, 2020

Venue: Studio Pepperfry - Furniture Store in Santacruz, Mumbai

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock