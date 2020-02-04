Places In Japan For Photography: Mount Fuji, Dotonbori, And Other Must-visit Spots

Famous for its tranquil backwaters and serene temples, Japan is one of the most preferred options for tourists as the Island country has a lot to offer in terms of nature and culture. Despite being a technologically advanced country, it comes as a surprise to foreigners how the Japanese citizens have maintained a successful balance between technology and nature.

Titled as the 'land of the rising sun', Japan’s picturesque promenade attracts large numbers of photographers every year. Here are a few places in Japan, which are considered as a must-visit for every budding photographer.

Kabukicho street

Often filled with a buzzing crowd in a non-stop hurry, Kabukicho Street is the perfect place if you’re looking for entertainment. During the day time, this neighbourhood does not look very appealing.

However, at night, the place offers a wide range of slot machines and also houses many restaurants, in which tourists are served by robots. Considered as the 'Manhattan of the east', Kabukicho street in Tokyo is often compared to Times Square in New York.

Asakusa

Mostly famous for the Buddhist temple of Sensoji, which is the oldest temple in the capital city of Japan, Asakusa is one of the well-known neighbourhoods of Tokyo. The temple was built in the classical Japanese style and it is the dream destination for photographers, who love Asian culture.

A fair is held annually in Asakusa and is attended by a very mixed, yet fascinating crowd. The place is often visited during the spring season, as it offers a wholesome Japanese experience of cultural activities and fancy dress competitions.

Golden Gai

The Golden Gai draws the attention of travellers from across the globe, as its intricate patterns and designs have inspired many designers and architectures to make a replica of the iconic monument. In the evening, Golden Gai fills up with tourists and locals, who often relax at the spot and have some fun with their friends. One of the fascinating peculiarities of these places is that it is swamped with bars.

Some bars are designed for having only three or four guests. These types of bars are perfect for small groups, who wish to have all the attention of the serving staff to themselves. However, the price of food and drinks is quite high at these bars. The place is often filled with photographers, as it is considered as bliss during carnivals.

Dotonbori, Osaka

Often considered as an entertainment district of Osaka, Dotonbori is known around the world for its unusual neon light phenomenon. Apart from that, shops in Dotonbori are locked in a race to have the most outlandish storefront.

Mount Fuji

Famous for its pristine water bodies, Fujikawaguchiko houses the world-famous Mount Fuji. Mount Fuji reflecting in lake Kawaguchi is one of the 36 views of Mount Fuji, which has inspired masses of photographers since ages.

