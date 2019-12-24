Travelling With A Baby This Winter? Do Not Forget To Pack These Winter Essentials With You

The winter season has arrived, and some people are either cuddled in their blankets or planning their next trip. It is only in this season that people get to see snowflakes falling from the sky and frozen lakes. If you have made up your mind to experience the beauty of hill stations with your family and have booked your tickets, then you can start preparing for your winter trip. But travelling with a small one involves a lot of beforehand work. From their everyday essentials to medicines — you need to pack it all. Here are some essential tips to prepare for a trip with a baby:

1: A hot water bottle with a cover

Hot water bottle is an awesome and easy way to keep your little one warm and cosy while you are exploring. Having a cover will ensure your little one will not overheat or get burned. The great thing about the hot water bottles is you can use them pretty much anywhere since you usually do not have to go too far to find hot water. Just hand the bottle to your toddler to hug, or stick one in your little one’s stroller, and they will stay warm even in super cold climates.

Also Read | Winter Essentials: Tips To Prepare For A Hill Station This Holiday Season

2: A baby bunting suit

You must buy a baby bunting suit for added warmth and protection. These suits are typically made of fleece or waterproof material and help keep your little one safe from the cold. Having one of the suits can also limit the number of extra cold-weather accessories your baby needs to wear since bunting suits usually cover their whole body and include a hood and fold-over hands and feet.

Also Read | Fashion Update: Winter Essentials That Will Keep You Warm Yet Stylish This Season

3: First aid kit

Minor health issues are quite obvious when you travel with a small one. Climate change and everything affects the baby a lot. That is why you must always travel with a mini first-aid kit. It must include everything — from nail clippers and band-aids to a thermometer and nasal aspirator.

Also Read | Winter Essentials: Ways To Keep Your Feet Warm In Winter Season

4: A cold-weather hat

A warm hat is a super important cold-weather item to add to your packing list. Hats do not take up a lot of space, and they can make a huge difference in the snow, rain, or wind. The right kind of hat will keep your baby’s head, ears, and neck protected from the cold, wind and other elements.

Also Read | US Hospital Dresses Every Newborn In Baby Yoda Christmas Hats