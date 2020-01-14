Dog-friendly Day Trips From LA That Every Dog Owner Should Know About

Want to travel all over Southern California but cannot leave your furry friend at home? There are a lot of day trips from Los Angeles where you can take your dog along. Here is a list of dog-friendly day trips from LA.

Long Beach Dog Beach Zone

One of the popular dog-friendly day trips from LA can be planned at Long Beach Dog Zone. It is the perfect place to take your furry friend. It is also the only off-leash dog beach in Los Angeles county. The beach is three acres of unfenced area in which dogs can roam freely and play. The area also has a Fountain of Woof which is a fresh water source located near the restrooms at the end of Granada Avenue. However, there are some rules that must be followed.

Witch Creek Winery

One of the best places to take one’s dog along is the Witch Creek Winery in Northern San Diego. The facility uses traditional winemaking methods and also allows their dog to follow them around. Dogs are also allowed to enter into the tasting room where at least two dozen varieties of handcrafted wines are present. The only thing needed off the dogs and their masters is that they should be put on a leash and cleaned after leaving the place. It is one of the highly recommended dog-friendly day trips you can plan in LA.

The Parker Palm Springs

This luxurious accommodating hotel allows overnight stays for the dog and their owners and is perfect for a dog-friendly day trip. The rooms are beautiful, with attached balconies from where one can look at the California desert. However, even if one does not plan to stay the night, booking a room is recommended for a chance to relax with one’s dog. Prices at this place drop during the summer because of the heat. But they are equipped with water spritzers everywhere so neither the owner nor the dog gets dehydrated. The place also has special pet amenities for the pooches.

