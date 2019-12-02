Here Is A List Of Things To Do And Places To Visit In Dublin

When the luck of the Irish is on your side and find yourself in the wanderlust city of Dublin, there will be an amazing range of things to pick from. Deeply rooted in its rich history, Dublin has some of the most beautiful sceneries in all of Ireland. Here are a few things to do in Dublin.

Things to do in Dublin

Visit the Dublin Castle

This castle perfectly captures the prehistoric Dublin and encapsulates over 800 years of Irish history within its walls. Spread across 11 acres of land, the Castle stands tall on the highest ridge in the locality. There are also guided tours of the Castle’s rooms, gardens, and museums.

Visit St. Patrick’s Cathedral

This is the largest church in all of Ireland. This is actually one of the two cathedrals that were built on Dublin soil. But when it comes to tourists, St. Patrick’s Cathedral remains more popular. The cathedral was originally founded in 1191 and carries over 800 years of Irish history and culture. It is also the final resting place of the Gulliver’s Travels author, Jonathan Swift.

Visit Guinness Storehouse Factory

One of the most popular tourist attractions of the capital, the Guinness Storehouse is located in the heart of St. James’ Gate Brewery. A ticket of the factory will take you through the tour of the seven floors of the Irish brewing history. At the end of the tour, they will drop you off at the last floor at Gravity Bar. At the bar, one can have a refreshing pint of Guinness with a 360-degree view of the Dublin Skyline.

Party like the Irish at The Temple Bar

This is one of the most iconic bars in the city. Tourists from all over the world come around to have a drink within these famous walls. Although the history of the bar dates back to the 1300s, it is still popular due to its popular exterior and for being a part of Dublin’s central nightlife.

Drink Inside a Restored Cathedral at The Church

This is one of the most unique and beautiful bars in the city. It originally used to be called St. Mary’s church but it closed down in 1964. It was later restored and recreated to be a popular nightclub in 2007. On the main floor, there is an island bar and downstairs is the nightclub.

