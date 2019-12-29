Eiffel Tower, Colosseum, And 7 More Top Global Attractions Of 2019; See Full List Here

According to the travel website TripAdvisor, the Colosseum, the ancient amphitheatre built in Rome under the Flavian emperors, and the Louvre Museum in Paris were among the top tourist attractions. The Vatican Museums, the Statue of Liberty in the United States and the Eiffel Tower in Paris are the other three sights that TripAdvisor's list as some of the most booked things to do in 2019 included. Other popular tourist spots in the list are Basilica of the Sagrada Familia, Anne Frank house in Amsterdam, Skydeck in Chicago, and Piazza San Marco in Italy.

Here are the top global attractions of 2019

The Colosseum

The Colosseum is ranked as the world's most popular tourist attraction for the second year in a row. It was built over 1,900 years ago in 80 AD. Over seven million visitors flocked to the ancient site last year, which is a mammoth 21,000 people a day.

Louvre Museum

Second is the Paris Louvre Museum. As the world's largest art museum, about 38,000 objects are located in the Louvre. The museum itself is a work of art and was first built as a fortress in 1190 before it was converted into a palace in the 17th century.

Read: Best Places In Bengaluru That Offer Delicious Dosa Under Rs 200

Vatican Museums

The Vatican Museums are also very popular attractions in Italy. They rank third on the list. There are many religious artworks inside the museum. The Sistine Chapel, which includes the ceiling painted by Michelangelo, is the most popular of these museums.

Statue of Liberty

A must-see site when visiting New York City is the 305-foot-tall Statue of Liberty. The statue of 225 tonnes, donated to the United States by France in 1886, depicts Libertas, a Roman goddess representing independence, bearing a torch and a tablet engraved with the date of the United States Declaration of Independence. Tickets must be purchased well in advance.

Read: Top Places That Offer The Best Chicken Sandwiches In The City Of Mumbai

Eiffel Tower

The famed Eiffel Tower came in fifth place. The tower was built in 1887 and named after Gustave Eiffel. It has over 2,665 steps to the roof. It is now an iconic landmark in the city and has been the world's highest building for over 40 years. However, if you share, sell or publish photographs of the Eiffel Tower at night without permission, it violates the law. This is because the light show of the tower was first implemented in 1985, which means it is protected as an artistic work under the copyright law of France.

French Quarter

New Orleans' French Quarter is the oldest part of the city and the world's seventh most famous attraction. It is known as Vieux Carre and features a French open-air market, the popular 2.5 acres Jackson Square and Bourbon Street, and the live jazz stage.

Read: Jalebi Places In Mumbai Where You Can Relish On The Much-loved Indian Sweet Dish

Anne Frank House

Anne Frank's House in Amsterdam is a popular tourist attraction. Visitors may visit the Jewish diarist's attic, but photography is not allowed. First opened in 1960, the attraction allows tourists to see the bookcase containing the annexe where the Frank family was hiding from the Nazi regime.

The Skydeck

The Skydeck sits 1,353 ft in the air on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower in Chicago. Tourists should try to brave The Ledge, a glass balcony that extends out from the building and provides a panoramic view of the city from the birds.

Read: India Tours: Must-visit Places From South India For A Relaxing Vacation

Venice's Piazza San Marco

Venice's Piazza San Marco features St. Mark's Basilica, Doge's Palace, and the world's oldest cafe, Caffe Florian. Built-in the 9th century, the square is Venice's lowest point.