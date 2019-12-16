Explore Doha In Two Days | Here Are Must-experience Things In The City

Doha is a huge metropolitan city, filled with great experiences. People who visit Doha for a day or two are always confused about which places to explore in such a short time. However, Doha has many things to offer which an individual can explore and enjoy in two days. Here is a list of things that a person can do while visiting Doha-

Amazing things to do in Doha within two days

Embrace the sand

The desserts of Qatar are the main tourist attraction, apart from the magnificent infrastructure of the country. The dessert in Doha is amongst the most visited desserts in the country. Many people visit these places during the winter.

Visit Intercontinental beach club

Enjoy the sand and the harmless sun of Doha in the perfect setting of the Doha beach. One can also enjoy lunch in the Intercontinental Doha Beach Club. The ambience of the place and the delicious cuisine is worth a try. The place is best known for its Greek cuisine and the lemon mint drink.

Know more about Qatar

The National Museum of Qatar explains the story of this small country’s heritage from its origins to the present day. According to the architect Jean Nouvel, the museum symbolises everything a person experiences in the desert; the silence, the horizon, and also the spirit of modernity. This heritage of Doha leaves the visitor awestruck.

Enjoy the boat rides

The sunsets in Doha are heartwarming and it appears to be like a painters dream. A person witnessing the sunsets not only experiences the warmth but a subtle feeling of peace inside their heart. To add some more bliss in the heart a person can take a boat ride in the sea and experience the joy of watching the sun kissing the sea.

