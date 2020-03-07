Family Vacation With Kids: Top Cities In India For A Memorable Holiday

Hiking in the chilling icy climate or heading to an exotic beach or watching wild animals could be a very adventurous trip to make for kids. So, here are a few places and the best cities perfect for a family vacation with kids. Read on to know more about winter vacation tips:

Places for a family vacation with kids

Play along the river in Manali, Uttarkhand

India is blessed with many rivers. If your family loves adventurous sports, you can go to Manali on the rivers like Beas, Sutlej, Chenab; in Uttarkhand visit Ganga river at Rishikesh; in Maharashtra, you can go to Kolad. You can indulge in several activities like river rafting, river crossing, angling that are available throughout the year, except monsoon.

Source: Unsplash

Trek away in Himachal Pradesh

Trekking or hiking, mountain biking, rock-climbing, altitude-climbing or even mountaineering will help your kids and yourself to soak in the beauty of lush green mountains. You can take your kids to Pin Parvati Pass, Great Himalayan National Park, Batal, Rohtang pass, Lachalangla Pass, Beas Kund, Manali peak and more and take pictures of the breath-taking landscape along with you back home.

Source: Canva

Watch the wild beauties in Madhya Pradesh, Assam

Book your tickets to visit almost every big national park which is there in India or nearby your state. For example, Corbett National Park, Ranthambore National Park, Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary, Sunderban National Park, Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Kanha National Park, Kaziranga National Park, etc. While passing from one park to another, you can also enjoy sightseeing in the city.

Head to beaches in Adaman Island, Goa

India is a rich land surrounded by oceans. Children enjoy building their dream houses in the sand while adults can soak in the sun heat. Head to the beaches like Wandoor beach, Radhanagar beach, Elephant Beach, Vijaynagar Beach, Kalapathar beach in Andamans, Baga beach, Candolim beach, Calangute beach in Goa, Dapoli beach in Maharashtra and more other beaches where you can enjoy your time with your family. You can also indulge in various water activities.

Source: Canva

