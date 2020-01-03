Four Places To Visit In Thekkady For A Memorable Trip

With its dense tropical forests and incredible wealth of flora and fauna, Thekkady is a true nature lover's paradise. A trip to Thekkady will take you through the quaint towns and beautiful hill slopes. It is a true delight for travellers because of the beautiful ranges of hills and the scented plantations of spice, tea, and coffee. The picturesque places of Thekkady hold ample opportunities for trekkers and hikers. Check out these places to visit in Thekkady in God's own country, Kerala:

Places to visit in Thekkady

Experience the incredible fauna at Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary

Situated along the banks of the river Periyar, this sanctuary will give you an insight into the best wildlife sight in India. If you want to explore the real pleasure of this sanctuary then you should definitely go for bamboo rafting. You will get to see the lush green surroundings which will not only leave you smitten but also offer you a place to capture beautiful pictures. The entry fee is approximately ₹25.

Appreciate the aroma of spices at Abraham’s Spice Garden

Located along the way of Kottam, this is one of the best places to visit in Thekkady that will awaken all your senses. Abraham's Spice Garden is a beautiful organic garden of spices that will not only educate you about the different spices but also give you some picturesque views of the garden. This is considered to be an ideal place for spice cultivation and organic farming. The entry fee is approximately ₹200 per person.

Get an insight into the culture by visiting the Kadathanadan Kalari Centre

If you want to know more about the famous Kerala art Kalaripayattu, then head to this place. You will get a firsthand experience of the famous art. This place is very special to Kerala and is well equipped and designed for self-defence. You will get to watch a live art performance at the place. The entry fee is approximately ₹200 per person.

Praise the nature's beauty at Kumily

If you are looking for solemn pleasure and solitude then take a trip to Kumily. Hidden away from the hustle and bustle of the tourist's activities, Kumily is an ideal weekend getaway from Kerala. The place is extremely famous for its spice plantations. There are many stay options nearby like the Greenwoods Resort and Poetree Sarovar.

