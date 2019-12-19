From Panther Creeks To Bhandardara: Check 5 Offbeat Destinations For Year-end Getaways

Offbeat destinations are something which generally people do not opt for. This is because people generally find convenience and comfort in travelling to locations which are well-known and tourist-friendly. However, travellers who like to explore new places and enjoy going to offbeat destinations, prefer to visit such locales for New Year's celebrations. There's nothing like spending a New Year's eve in a stunning offbeat destination away from the fast city life, noise and pollution. Here, we have curated a list of some ideal-offbeat destination, where you can go for your year-end getaway-take a look

Five Ideal offbeat destinations for year-end getaways across the globe

1. Jawai Hills, Rajasthan

Rajasthan is amidst the most gorgeous states of India. From historical monuments to peaceful deserts, there is no dearth of beauty in this fascinating state. However, it is the captivating Jawai Hills in Rajasthan which is a highly underrated tourist destination, when it comes to natural beauty. The Jawai Hills is situated in the Pali district and an ideal year-end getaway destination for nature lovers. With tons of adventure sports to witnessing a wildlife safari, Jawari Hills has it all.

2. Bhandardara, Maharashtra

Bhandardara is a great option if you are looking for a relaxing camp, accompanied by safe trekking. The holiday resort is located 185 kilometres away from Mumbai city, near Igatpuri. There is an infinite number of tourist attractions within the beautiful locale. Some spots which shouldn’t be missed are Umbrella Falls, Randha Fall, Arthur Lake, and the fascinating Kalsubi Peak.

3. Soca Valley, Slovenia

Located in Central Europe is the captivating country of Slovenia. There is a plethora of reason why this place is an ideal year-end getaway destination. Slovenia has some picturesque caves. In fact, due to the huge number of caves present in the country, it is also called the 'Nation of Caves'. Furthermore, you definitely don't want to miss the snow in Slovenia-as the mountains are covered with snow during the month of December. The Soca valley is a must-visit when in Slovenia. It is touted to be amongst the most beautiful valleys in the world, where you can also enjoy adventure sports.

4. Sandakphu, West Bengal

West Bengal is very famous for its food, architecture and art. It is a lesser-known fact that West Benga’s top-most point has a breathtaking view of the humungous Mount Everest and India’s highest peak Kachenjhunga, which is called Sandakphu. A must visit place for those who enjoy trekking and sinking in the serene view from this ideal destination. You won’t find this place crowded or busy ever. It’s always peaceful and takes you away from all the stress from your regular hectic lifestyle.

5. Panther Creek Falls, Georgia

Who doesn’t love scintillating waterfalls? The Panther Creek Falls is a truly fascinating sight. As the name suggests, it is an ensemble of many waterfalls clubbed together in a massive one. The serene waterfall is located in Atlanta. You can also enjoy trekking at this ideal offbeat-tourist destination.