Goa Photo Guide: Here Are Some Of The Most Instagrammable Places In Goa

Goa can be called as one of the most visited spots for tourists in India. The state is known best for its amazing beaches, its fun environment and the party-life. The travel trends today requires one to post the best pictures from their holiday on their social media. There are some of the most instagrammable places in Goa where one can take some stunning photographs, no less than artworks. Thus, it becomes crucial to look at a Goa photo guide before visiting this beautiful state.

Here are some photographic spots in Goa

Piedade Village

Piedade is a small Goan village situated at a forested hillock on which stands the Church of Our Lady of Compassion. The village has some of the most elegant Portuguese-style villas and it is very well-maintained. The Mandovi river nearby will help to bring the right aesthetic to your pictures.

Salim Ali bird sanctuary, Chorao

The Salim Ali Bird sanctuary has some of the sweetest and beautiful migratory birds. The Government of Goa had founded this sanctuary to take care of the wildlife and mangroves present in Goa. One can take pictures of some rare and exotic birds, ticking off bird-watching from their bucket lists.

Curdi

The village of Curdi is one of the most unique villages in India. The entire place gets submerged underwater in monsoons and surfaces in the month of April. There are also many Tulsi Vrindanvans attached to the houses there, which gives a glimpse of how people lived in these houses. The walls of these houses are made of earthen materials like laterite stones and mud.

Mangroves at Chorao

Chorao in Goa has some of the most stunning mangrove vegetation. This can thus prove to be a magical spot for photography in India. There are many small isolated islands off the banks of Mandovi river which are also ideal spots for scenic photography.

Fontainhas

Fontainhas is the oldest Latin Quarter in the city of Panjim in Goa. The entire quarter has houses painted in bright colours like blue, yellow and many others. These houses give a bright, colourful and also romantic flavour to photographs.

