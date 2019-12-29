Here Are Some Of The Best Off-beat Places To Enjoy New Years In Mumbai

As we know, New year's eve is around the corner and everyone is planning to celebrate the year-end with full joy and enthusiasm. Everyone around would be just whispering about the three golden words ‘What’s your plan?’. New Year party includes, parties at camping sites, bonfires, trekking, resorts, amusement parks and many more. If you are confused and want to know the places that are best in Mumbai for the new year’s party, there are tons of places in Mumbai to party for the New Year. However, here we have curated the best offbeat party places list for you-

Off-beat places in Mumbai to enjoy the New Year party

Essel World

The most popular new year bash is hosted by the Essel World in the Mumbai city. The New year party here begins at 8:00 pm and goes on till midnight. You will have to book your tickets for the new year party in advance. The best combination of full party ambience and thrilling rides along with amazing performances, just makes your new year astonishing. It will definitely be the best way to celebrate your new year 2020.

Image source: esselworldofficial

Pawna Lake

If you do not like to party in clubs or pubs for the new year’s, then you can surely opt for the Pawna lake. You can hop with your friends or family to the Pawna lake for camping, which is not so far from the main city of Mumbai. You can meet many camping groups celebrating the New Year’s eve over there. You can even join these groups by booking and planning in advance.

Image source: pawna_lake_camping_official

Imagicaa Theme Park

Adlabs Imagicaa is another fun place to party this New Year’s eve. However, you need to book the tickets in advance. These Imagica tickets include unlimited food and drinks, impressive and amazing music to just blast the dance floor, along with the special night time rides. At Imagicaa, you will also get hotel rooms and tent camping experiences to enjoy on New Year’s eve.

Image source: imagicaaworld

