Hill Stations In Kashmir That Will Make The 'traveller In You' Happy

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is also known as 'The Switzerland of India' because of its amazing natural beauty. From the majestic Himalayas to snowy valleys, from plenty of pilgrims and stunning lakes, the place offers many beautiful places to explore nature. The main districts of the state here are Jammu, Ladakh, and Kashmir. However, Kashmir hills and valleys have a number of beautiful lakes, flower gardens and steep mountains that are not to be missed. Here are five hill stations in Kashmir that you must visit.

Gulmarg

The hill station is known for its scenic beauty and has also been a popular destination for the shooting of various Bollywood films. Gulmarg is surrounded by snow-covered mountains, evergreen hills, and valleys. This hill station is also developed as an adventure hub because the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering is located here.

Srinagar

Srinagar hill station lies on the banks of the Jhelum river. The place offers a plethora of gorgeous scenic vistas. As you reach Srinagar, you must go for experiencing a houseboat and a visit to the magnificent Dal lake. Moreover, you can also stay in one of the houseboats and wake up to a magnificent sunrise that will take your breath away.

Ladakh

Ladakh is one of the must-visit attractions to visit in the state. With fabulous landscapes, amazing culture and people around, the hill station is bound by two of the world’s mightiest mountain ranges, the Himalaya and Karakoram. The best time to visit the hill station is during the summer months between March and mid-October.

Sonamarg

Sonamarg is a picturesque town surrounded by wonderful glaciers and serene lakes. This town abounds in natural beauty and is a popular tourist attraction of Jammu & Kashmir. One of the main attractions of Sonamarg is the beautiful mountain lakes such as Gangabal and Vishansar. Some of these lakes are popular for fishing with beautiful species such as the trouts.

Patnitop

Patnitop is a perfect place to experience nature with endless meadows and panoramic views of the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas. You can also experience activities such as skiing and trekking as well as water springs here. Those who like paragliding can travel to Sanasar which is located 17 km away from Patnitop.

