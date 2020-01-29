Hill Stations In Meghalaya That Must Be On Every Nature Lover's List

Meghalaya is an amazing place to visit and is one of the must-visit places in the country. The state receives an extreme amount of rainfall every year and a popular city of Meghalaya, Cherrapunjee, also holds the record for receiving the maximum number of rainfall every year. Apart from its natural beauty, there are many historical sites which are worth visiting while travelling to Meghalaya. Here are some of the hill stations in Meghalaya that you must visit.

Shillong

Shillong is a beautiful hill station of the Meghalaya State and is a capital of the State. The beautiful mountains, dense forest, lush greenery and pollution free atmosphere adds more beauty to the place. A few of the main tourist spots are Shillong Peak, Cherrapunji, Sohpetbneng Peak and Lady Hydari Park. Apart from this, you can also visit Umaim lake which is famous for water sports. You can also visit the rolling meadows of Shillong Golf Course bordered by pine trees and enjoy a boat ride on the Ward’s Lake.

Cherrapunji

Cherrapunji is one of the wettest places in the world due to heavy rainfall throughout the year. There are numerous waterfalls, limestone caves and a large number of sightseeing places and parks to visit here. The place holds the record of receiving the highest rainfall in the world. The main tourist attractions of the city are Dain-Thlen Falls, Noh-Kalikai Falls, Noh-Sngithiang Falls, Mawsmai Cave, and many more. However, the most interesting thing remains is to do a trek to the Nohkalikai Falls. Travellers and tourists can also opt a trek to Double Decker Living Root Bridge which is near Nongriat village.

Jowai

The majority population inhabiting in Jowai is the tribal population. The most important tourist spot of the place is the Indo-Bangladesh border, which is situated at a distance of about 50 km from Jowai. Apart from this, there are many places which include Presbyterian Church, Thadlaskein Lake, Lalong Park, Nartiang Monoliths, and Syntu Ksar. The best season time to visit Jowai is from February to May.

Nohkalikai Waterfalls

Nohkalikai Falls is considered as the highest waterfall in Meghalaya and tallest plunge waterfall in India which has the height of 1115 feet which is approximately 340 metres, located near Cherrapunji. Nohkalikai Falls and Nohsngithiang Falls are the major tourist attractions in the state. However, the most popular and some of the spectacular waterfalls in Meghalaya are Langshiang Falls, Sweet Falls, Elephant Falls, Shadthum Falls and Bishop Falls.

Garo Hills

Situated close to the Indo-Bangladesh border, the lesser-known place Garo hills are part of the Patkai hill range. The place also extends across the Indo-Myanmar border. The hills got their name from the Garo tribe who inhabit the area. The land offers magnificent viewpoints which are densely populated with subtropical forests and rare endemic species of animals and birds.

