Hill Stations In Karnataka Is One Of The Most Beautiful Places You Must Visit

Travel

Here’s a list of hill stations in Karnataka you can visit on your trip to Karnataka that will help you get in touch with nature. Read ahead to know more.

Hill stations in Karnataka

With the Western Ghats sprawled across the state, Karnataka offers plenty of beautiful places to explore. Karnataka is home to exotic art, mouthwatering cuisine to pristine mountains, magnificent waterfalls, green gorges, natural beauty. And when it comes to hill stations, the state has some of the best and charming hill retreats in the country. One can experience dense forests, natural beauty and exotic wildlife in these hills. Here is a list of hill stations in Karnataka which are must-visit places.

ALSO READ: Places Near Jog Falls To Visit To Make Your Karnataka Trip A Memorable One

Agumbe

Situated in the Shimoga district of Karnataka, Agumbe is one of the most picturesque hill stations. The place is known for its perennial rainfall and hence labelled as the ‘Cherrapunji of the South’. The scenic landscape encompassing Western Ghat mountains and waterfalls attracts trekkers and outdoor lovers.

Coorg

Popularly known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is a beautiful destination to spend a perfect vacation with your family and loved ones. Covered with widely spread coffee plants and lush green forest, its stunning landscapes are a delightful sight to its visitors. Whether you are a nature lover, or an adventure enthusiast, or looking for a perfect honeymoon stay, Coorg stops for all kind of travellers.

Chikmagalur

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tʀᴀᴠᴇʟ Kᴀʀɴᴀᴛᴀᴋᴀ (@travel_karnataka) on

ALSO READ: Popular Tourist Destinations In North Karnataka That One Must Visit

A small town in Karnataka, Chikmagalur is famous for being a gateway for busy city folks. Taking a walk in the coffee plantations is an all-time favourite pastime of traveller visiting the town. Some of the other attractions near the town are The Mullayanagiri Trek, Kudermukh National Park, Kalhatti Falls, and Ayyanakere Lake.

BR Hills

Also known as Biligiriranga Hills, BR Hills is one of the popular weekend getaways for people down south. It’s peaceful and far removed from the clutches of urbanity. The hills are teeming with flora and fauna, which makes it a must-visit for wildlife explorers, and the lush green hills and Cauvery river flowing through it makes it a perfect spot for trekking, river rafting and angling.

Madikeri

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tʀᴀᴠᴇʟ Kᴀʀɴᴀᴛᴀᴋᴀ (@travel_karnataka) on

Madikeri is an enchanting hill station that attracts nature lovers and adventurers. The must-visit place is the 17th century Madikeri Fort that houses a museum and a palace. Some of the other highlights near Madikeri are Raja Seat, the Omkareshwara temple and St. Mark’s Church. For the trekking lovers, there are several wondrous routes like Nishanimotte, Pushpagiri, Brahmagiri and Kote Betta.

ALSO READ: 4 Best Places In Karnataka You Must Visit For A Refreshing Trip In 2020

ALSO READ: Things To Do And Places To Visit In South Karnataka; Take A Look

