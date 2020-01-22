Places Near Jog Falls To Visit To Make Your Karnataka Trip A Memorable One

Jog falls is amidst the most popular tourist destination in South India. Situated in the state of Karnataka is this mesmerising waterfall, which holds the position of the second-highest waterfall in India. The Jog Falls is also known as the Gerussope falls and Joga Jalpatha. One can imagine what a view it will be from this waterfalls, which stands at an astounding height of approximately 850 foot above the ground. Thus, witnessing this enormous waterfall should be on your itinerary when planning a trip to Karnataka. Apart from the serene Jog Falls, there are several other stunning places near Jog Falls you can visit when on a trip to Karnataka.Take a look-

Linganamakki Dam

Counted amidst the largest and most famous dams across the nation is the Linganamakki Dam. Situated beside the Jog Falls is an ideal tourist destination for those who love to experience the blend of architecture and nature. Specifically, the Liganamakki dam is located in the Sagara Taluk. Tourist can enjoy boat rides, water sports, and parks in this magnificent locale. In fact, one also gets an overview of the forests and islands in the same vicinity. A highly recommended place to visit near Jog Falls.

Honnemaradu

If you are someone who is into water-sports and loves the thrill associated with them, then Honnemaradu is the place for you. Located with a distance of approx. 19.8 kilometres from Jog Falls is Honnemaradu, which is a paradise for water sports enthusiasts. From Kayaking to boat rides, you can do a variety of water activities on the Sharavathi river. If you are going with your group of friends, then don’t forget to indulge in the rich experience of river rafting at Honnemaradu.

Thyvare Koppa Lion and Tiger Reserve

When it comes to places near jog falls to visit with family, especially kids there's no way to miss out on the Thyvare Koppa Lio and Tiger Reserve. Amongst all the places near Jog Falls, this place is all set to give you a memorable experience. The Thyvare Koppa Lion and Tiger Reserve is one such place where you get to see both the Lion and Tiger species together, that too in a massive quantity. Not just Lions and Tigers, but one can also get to catch a glimpse of deers, bears and other species inside the Shettihali Sanctuary. The distance between Jog Falls and Thyvare Koppa Lion and Tiger Reserve is merely 12 kilometres, which makes it a must-visit place in Karnataka as well.

