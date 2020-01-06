Holiday Homes In Mahabaleshwar That Are Ideal For A Weekend Stay

Mahabaleshwar is one of the best hill stations in Maharashtra. It is 260 km away from Mumbai city. Winters are the best time to visit Mahabaleshwar to enjoy the cold breeze and exquisite views. Mahabaleshwar has some good holiday homes which provide the best facilities and are near to almost all the best attractions in the hill-stations. Have a look at the some of the best stays below:

Holiday homes in Mahabaleshwar

Gold Villa

The gold villa is one of the best stays you can have at the hill-station. This property in Mahabaleshwar is also one of the top-rated stays. It provides free WiFi and the units have a patio and/or terrace to chill with your partner/friends. Also, there is a garden, where guests can relax or meditate. Mapro Garden, Lingmala falls are some of the nearby attractions to this place.

Luxurious 4-bedroom villa

Luxurious 4 bedroom villa in Mahabaleshwar is 2.1 miles from Mapro Park, 5 miles from Lingmala Falls and 10 miles from Mahabaleshwar Temple. There are free private parking and a 24-hour front desk in this villa. The villa is composed of four separate bedrooms, one bathroom, and one living room.

Farm village bungalow

Farm Village bungalow is one of the best sellers. It provides many different facilities like restaurants, vegetarian breakfast, a la carte, etc. It also has a wide garden in their property. Venna Lake and Lingmala falls are the best attractions near the bungalow. The Bungalow has a private bathroom with free toiletries.

Hrishikesh Villa

Hrishikesh Villa is 15 km away from the venna lake, which is an advantage as it won’t take you long to reach one of the best attractions in the hill-stations. The place provides the best accommodation and facilities. It has a lounge, a garden which also has a children’s playground and free Wi-Fi and free parking area. You can also enjoy Asian breakfast there. You can also rent a car if needed.

