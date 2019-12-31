Winter Holiday Spots In Europe For Solo Travellers To Explore And Enjoy

Europe is undoubtedly the best destinations for all solo travellers. This place has to offer amazing food all around, with some friendly people and some budget-friendly cities. The continent is especially beautiful in the winter season. If you are planning a solo trip to Europe this winter, make sure you experience the public transport experience of travelling from one European country to another. If you are confused which cities must be included in your cross-country European experience, here we have compiled a list for your winter travel

Winter holiday spots in Europe for solo travellers

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon is one of the most affordable and beautiful cities to explore in Europe. It is a very safe city and you can freely stroll in the city without any much worry. The city is full of ancient architecture and amazing museums which no other city in Europe has. You can also enjoy the interesting nightlife by meeting up with other solo travellers and making new friends.

Iceland, Reykjavik

Iceland is the most peaceful country in Europe, according to last year’s Global Peace Index. The place is a popular option for solo travellers because of its well-known safety standard. Although the city is a little expensive to explore, you can then join the free city walking tours and enjoy the eating spots in the town. Iceland is an ideal destination for nature lovers, especially during winters.

Ljubljana, Slovenia

In recent years, this place has become a popular tourist spot for solo travellers. Ljubljana is a relatively cheap city and hence perfect for travellers who are on a budget. It essentially gives a laid back vibe by its tons of edgy coffee shops and bars. A must-add place to your travel bucket list.

Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

Luxembourg is a small city compared to other cities in Europe but is fast becoming a popular tourist attraction. The tiny city is just perfect to explore on foot walk. This place is best for solo travellers because it is not on the route of most of the tourists, and one can get the feel of visiting an unspoilt and traditional place.

Paris, France

Paris attracts millions of travellers from all over the world every year. While the place is popular for couples, it is fast becoming popular for solo travellers as well. As a solo traveller, you can admire the galleries and museums alone and it will truly give you a different experience. You will have the chance to wander around the attractions of Paris if you like to soak in the history and art of the region.

