How Did The Hanging Gardens In Mumbai Get Its Name? Read To Know The Answer

In a city like Mumbai, it is almost impossible to find a green space. With the few gardens and parks that we have, Mumbaikars try to find solace in these parks. Many people find it refreshing exercises to head out once in a while and bask in the lap of nature. One such place is the iconic Hanging Gardens.

Every Mumbaikar has visited the Hanging Gardens at least once in their life. The garden is situated on the top of South Mumbai’s Malabar Hill. If you were wondering as to how the place got its unique name, then keep reading.

Why is it called Hanging Garden?

The Hanging Garden of Mumbai was built in 1881 over a water reservoir. Hence the place got the name. This water reservoir would supply the entire South Mumbai with water for its daily uses. The reservoir used to be an open one until the British built the Hanging Garden over it.

Hanging Gardens in Mumbai is also known as Pherozeshah Mehta Gardens. The terraced gardens overlook the beautiful Kamala Nehru Park on its west. The park was initially built to prevent the water from the reservoir to get polluted as it was one of the major sources of water supply in South Mumbai.

It is dedicated to Sir Pherozeshah Merwanjee Mehta. The well-known Parsi leader is fondly even addressed as The Lion of Bombay by many due to his numerous contributions to the development of the city. Mehta was also the president of the Indian National Congress in 1890.

One of the major attractions of the Hanging Garden is the famous Old Woman’s Shoe or Boot House. It is a huge boot-shaped structure that children can climb to get an aerial view of the entire park. The entire Hanging Gardens is like a blanket of greenery.

So the next time you feel congested in the rush of the city, head to Hanging Gardens right away. You can also enjoy the sunset from the park, as it also offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. Do not forget to pick up some snacks to munch on from the small shops located at the entrance of Hanging Gardens.

